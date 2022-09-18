Putin and Xi Jinping’s Meeting Is Ominous

https://gnews.org/post/p1m7h1d88
09/15/2022 The SCO summit in Uzbekistan, and in particular the meeting between Xi and Pu, signals that they are trying to break the U.S. dominance in the world order and to restructure, reshape and realign the world
