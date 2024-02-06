More about Tartarians, UFOs, gods & Owners

You heard it first here: We all are going crazy.
Some in charge think it is bad to tell-all. I've been Disclosing too much in my videos & this next will be the BIGGEST secret. However, as we see with the lack of re-action to what I have divulged, this is proof most don't want to hear it either! "You can't handle The Truth!" Both our Forefather-Watchers & competitor owners of THE CORPORATOCRACY/WEF don't want The MANY Sheeple "Getting-it" too sudden as THEY will either stampede or revolt.
Earth is a Courtroom. All are Jurors. ..and Judge, Prosecutor, Defendant & Court Clerk tied up in one! Life is what you make of it & that what you make for others. Earth can be a Prison Planet. ..due to what you allow & others do. In The End it is only up to you!
Earth is a Re-incarnation Wheel.
Luciferians allow for a trick-out/separation from THEIR contract. However, Satanists don't allow Nationals to Claim they are Separate/have-revoked/rescinded THE contract.
Forefathers have Returned for The "wheat" Separation. "Come out of HER My People."
"JC's" name is a perversion just as the commercial ABA Court wants to PRIVERT your NAME IN ALL CAPS & WOK want to pervert sexual identity.
You may not want to face this reality: People have been too long with the notion that democracy is the answer to all. Part of a Positive Birthright way-of-life is 'The Iron Rod Rule'=a benevolent dictatorship or administration! Like what I said in a recent video: Our current Education System needs to be totally changed. I think it should still be locally controlled, but a tiny National Department of Example should be put forth. This would be the case with many aspects of a Forefather's historic Iron Rod. Similar to Military Martial Law under a benevolent military leadership rather than a military paid & therefore pledged to SERCO=inner City of London banksters.
It is difficult for most to realize Codes have been written by high paid lawyers; THEY state often the opposite what the average think they say.
i.e., Anti-Trust Acts that were passed during the 1930s when read as a lawyer tell you they were written in favor of the giant corporations! Likewise, the names of bureaucratic movements, such as The Patriot Act are a War on Patriots. All named actions by the Deep State usually mean just the opposite!
The Satanic Corporatocracy is also on a War against those who are self-reliant.
Under Hobbs, The Corporate State of AZ overshot Its budget so far, It went into Official undeclared bankruptcy. Hobbs had to wear an anti-flee boot. https://rumble.com/v26mpwu-is-katie-hobbs-boot-hiding-an-ankle-monitor-plus-the-ask.html
http://annavonreitz.com/dearvladimirputin.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/constitutionsineffect.pdf
Tartarian Empire Full Theory Explained:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JTBpxtGGk0
http://annavonreitz.com/britishcrowntaxfraud.pdf
