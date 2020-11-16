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The Spanish Are TIRED Of Politicians - Attack On Police In The Street
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338 views • November 16, 2020
The Spanish are TIRED of politicians and the harsh virus restrictions as food banks are SWAMPED, not just by the homeless but many who didn’t get paid furlough from the last lockdown
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