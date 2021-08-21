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The Midnight Lady (1932) CLAUDIA DELL
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11 views • August 21, 2021
Exclusive Movie Class Edition!
PizzaFLIX 6 Min intro of Claudia Dells Life
Stars: Sarah Padden, Claudia Dell, Theodore Van Eltz
Director: Richard Thorpe
A dazzling young blonde, raised to believe her mother had died, is now engaged to a respectable lawyer. SURPRISE! Mom is actually alive and thriving as the operator of a popular speakeasy, the very, very hot spot her naughty girl rendezvous with a notorious ladies man. When her daughter is accused of a deadly crime of passion, will she take the rap and reveal herself? Will the family finally be reunited, only to have Mother Dear swing on the gallows. Or will all the true villains be revealed and the day saved? If you prefer your Pre-Code PizzaFLIX with a hefty topping of Madame X, this slice is for you!
PizzaFLIX 6 Min intro of Claudia Dells Life
Stars: Sarah Padden, Claudia Dell, Theodore Van Eltz
Director: Richard Thorpe
A dazzling young blonde, raised to believe her mother had died, is now engaged to a respectable lawyer. SURPRISE! Mom is actually alive and thriving as the operator of a popular speakeasy, the very, very hot spot her naughty girl rendezvous with a notorious ladies man. When her daughter is accused of a deadly crime of passion, will she take the rap and reveal herself? Will the family finally be reunited, only to have Mother Dear swing on the gallows. Or will all the true villains be revealed and the day saved? If you prefer your Pre-Code PizzaFLIX with a hefty topping of Madame X, this slice is for you!
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