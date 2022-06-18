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Houston TX Asking CVS Kroger & Walgreens Pharmacists About The COVID19 Vaccines May 2022 Daddomatto
Daddomatto aka trailhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/DDv9L7s7Wmlv/
1- ANOTHER CVS PHARMACIST SNAKE LYING ABOUT THE JAB! THESE PEOPLE REALLY ARE SICK!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6T2DvFkDzYfF/
2- CVS PHARMACIST- FRAUD COERCION DECEPTION. CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDCJeltNCqVv/
3- WALGREENS PHARMACIST MURDERER THROWS PFIZER ADVERSE REACTIONS LIST IN THE TRASH!