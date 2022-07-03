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Divide and rule, or why this is not the first time that other countries have encroached on Russia?
Hitler planned to divide Russia into component parts and promote enmity among the Russian people. Then these plans continued to be cultivated overseas. Nikita Mikhalkov quotes statements of famous people about Russia and justice.