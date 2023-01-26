Create New Account
MEDICAL ETHICS 101: FIRST, DO NO HARM - RIGHT NOW SPEAKS TO CAPTAIN ALAN DANA
What is happening
First published at 15:06 UTC on January 26th, 2023.

DavidIcke


This week on Right Now, we are joined by Qantas pilot Captain Alan Dunas, to expose how the jab has affected pilots, former environmentalist turned climate skeptic Robert Thompson Mills, Financial advisor Gareth Dobson talks about the uptick in claims post covid jab, Fight Lyme Now campaigners tell us about their fight in the House of Lords, and artist Paul McGowan is in studio to talk about cancel culture and the meme wars.

News & Politics
