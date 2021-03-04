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Can America Regain its Exceptionalism, or Plummet off the Historical Cliff
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10 views • March 04, 2021
The United States of America, Having defeated the Nazis in World War II, rebuilt Germany and Japan rather than plundering them, wearing down the Communists and the Soviet union in the cold war, Now has an opioid epidemic, one of the highest obesity rates in the world, and a dark army marching across its borders.
Can we regain the American exceptionalism which has propelled the world and humanity to unimagined heights of prosperity and peace, or will we fall off the historical cliff?
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Can we regain the American exceptionalism which has propelled the world and humanity to unimagined heights of prosperity and peace, or will we fall off the historical cliff?
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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