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Matthew 6:16-18 "Appropriate Fasting”
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0 view • February 19, 2021
In this chapter we are seeing a focused teaching regarding how we are to display our Christian walk among others as well as how we are to pray. The main theme so far is, we are not to put ourselves on display as though we are performing to others. This is what religious people do when displaying their religious works. We are to walk in humility and our works should never be done to draw attention to ourselves. It all comes down to relationship and communion with God, not works done for Him. This week we continue this theme as we look at fasting.
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