Patel Patriot Takes on the Skeptics at RAV as he introduces them to DEVOLUTION!!!

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Patel Patriot Takes on the Skeptics Talks ‘Devolution’ On Real Americas Voice.
🍿 Patel Patriot, author of the ‘Devolution Series’ was given 10 minutes of air time on Real Americas Voice to discuss Devolution & continuity of government.
Website - https://www.devolution.link/
Link to Patel Patriot’s Devolution Series: https://patelpatriot.substack.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/s/patelpatriot
EO 14838L https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/09/14/2018-20203/imposing-certain-sanctions-in-the-event-of-foreign-interference-in-a-united-states-election