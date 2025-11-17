The Magic of Vibration: Frequency, Color and Geometry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A lost science once linked vibration, color, geometry and consciousness into a single system. Ancient builders, musicians and healers understood that sound created form, that light carried information, and that specific frequencies produced predictable shapes, moods and states of mind. That knowledge vanished when modern institutions rewrote science and medicine. The visible spectrum is only a single octave. Colors relate to musical notes. Pigments behave differently from light. Saints were always painted inside blue fields. Chladni geometry encodes the blueprint of matter. The relationship between sound, color and form was intentionally obscured in the last century. Hope to see you all over at https://www.crrow777radio.com/
