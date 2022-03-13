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Russian Army 40 tons Food-Water to Kiev Region
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111 views • March 13, 2022
Russian servicemen delivered more than 40 tons of humanitarian aid to residents of the Borodyansky district of the Kiev region. Food and essentials were delivered to the settlements of the region taken under the control of the Russian army.
▪ Assistance includes food - cereals, canned meat and fish, confectionery and bakery products, sweets and sweets, bottled drinking water.
▪ All humanitarian cargo was handed over to residents of settlements in the Kiev region.
▪ Assistance includes food - cereals, canned meat and fish, confectionery and bakery products, sweets and sweets, bottled drinking water.
▪ All humanitarian cargo was handed over to residents of settlements in the Kiev region.
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