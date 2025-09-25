FULL SHOW UK rigs Pakistan poll; Maoris 4 genocide? Occult Trump banquet; Prom Israeli begs for help

– Thousands back St Nick’s Market traders as they fight council’s controversial plan

– “We don’t feel we’ve been properly heard. They’ve listened to us, but they are not hearing what we are saying”

– LONDON FREE SPEECH RALLY ENTIRELY HIJACKED BY ZIOISTS One of the final speakers was former SAS soldier

– Former MP Andrew Bridgen and Chris ‘Billboard Chris’ Elston who had travelled from Canada, were unable to give their speeches

– MAORIS FOR GENOCIDE? Christian Zionist Maori front operation gets pride of place

– Tommy Robinson’s #UniteTheKingdom rally – Christian Zionism Or, why Brian Tamaki gets on Israeli TV

– POLICE NO LONGER INTERESTED IN CRIME OF INCITEMENTS TO MURDER?

– Police ‘hunt’ man at Tommy Robinson rally who called for Keir Starmer’s assassination

– Police are 'searching for' a man at Tommy Robinson’s rally who called for Keir Starmer to be assassinated

– POLICE ARREST WINDSOR CASTLE PROJECTIONISTS FOR ‘MALICIOUS COMMUNICATION’

– Campaigners say arrests over Windsor video of Trump and Epstein a ‘ridiculous overreaction’ ‘No laws are broken

– Commonwealth (King Charles and MI6) ‘hid Pakistani election rigging’

– Military regime ‘stole’ 2024 election from Imran Khan’s PTI party using fraud and voter manipulation: leaked report

– The Commonwealth has been accused of colluding with Pakistan’s military-backed government to cover up widespread election rigging

– Unite the Nation march hijacked by Zionists – Heiko Khoo explains so called free speech movement and Tommy Robinson at Speakers Corner.

– Also fatal flaws in Corbyn’s new Your Party who insist on embracing the trans lobby.

– Ridiculous ‘Nature Minister’ Mary Creagh announces an absurd ban on burning peat.

– Donald Trump, King Charles State Banquet at Windsor Castle introduced by British Army General, Alastair Bruce, posing as Sky News journalist. Trump lauds Orwell and Tolkien

– Sky News Royal and Religious Affairs Correspondent Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich OBE KStJ VR DL Major General Alastair Bruce

– In 2010, he was awarded an OBE for influencing communications doctrine during Ops TELIC & HERRICK

– Former MP Andrew Bridgen gives speech Tommy Robinson would not allow him to at London Free Speech rally.

– Dr. John Campbell details report showing overwhelming contamination of Covid jabs with mystery DNA.

– US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy JR discusses Covid pandemic mRNA jab dangers, US Foreign Policy and his faith

– Don Debar joins Tony to discuss crushing of free speech and journalism online by Musk, Thiel, Zuckerberg, and AI techno feudalists.

– Don DeBar on Internet copyright theft, Donald Trump visit, Charlie Kirk and Techno Feudalism

– Israeli Conductor, Ilan Volkov, gets biggest round of applause in entire 2025 BBC Proms series with plea to help Israelis stop Netanyahu and his genocide

– Israelis, Jews and Palestinians, we are not able to stop this alone. I ask you, I beg you all to do whatever is in your power to stop this madness

– BBC Verify report on Israeli claims that news outlets are biased against them.

– Was Charlie Kirk as much a martyr as those killed in Gaza? Max Blumenthal from The Gray Zone

– Israel lobbyist, Bill Ackman, threats to Charlie Kirk before assassination last week, on Judge Neopolitano show

– Scott Ritter on Netanyahu’s extraordinary TV denial of assassinating Charlie Kirk.

– Kristan Hawkins, Students for Life, anti abortion campaigner and friend of Charlie Kirk, shares some of his debates and honours his life.





