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The Covid Agenda
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223 views • January 06, 2021
On this episode of Objective:Health we look into the latest machinations of the elite Covid conspirators. Vaccine passports on the horizon promise a new caste system, where the unvaccinated face greater restrictions. Want to travel, see your favorite sports team or music performer or even use public transport? Not without a vaccine you don't!
But just because you get the vaccine doesn't mean you can stop muzzle (mask) wearing or social distancing, says MSNBC’s Dr Gupta. Meanwhile Faucci assures us all that the worst is yet to come for the pandemic, but also says the vaccines won't confer immunity, only lessen symptom - soooo... they're not vaccines, then?
Join us for another Objective:Health scintilating discussion!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
But just because you get the vaccine doesn't mean you can stop muzzle (mask) wearing or social distancing, says MSNBC’s Dr Gupta. Meanwhile Faucci assures us all that the worst is yet to come for the pandemic, but also says the vaccines won't confer immunity, only lessen symptom - soooo... they're not vaccines, then?
Join us for another Objective:Health scintilating discussion!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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