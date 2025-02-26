Trump just posted this on Truth Social

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST IN: President Trump shares a video of an AI vision for the Gaza Strip, ends with Trump having drinks at a pool with Benjamin Netanyahu.
The video also features bearded men in bikini tops.
Nothing could have prepared me for this.
Cohen-cidentally it's 33 seconds long....
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114068387897265338
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1894616370714730968
