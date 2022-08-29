Galen Winsor, Nuclear Physicist: The Nuclear Scare HOAX (he eats uranium to prove its harmless)

Jim Crenshaw





August 25, 2022





"Galen Winsor is a nuclear physicist of renown who worked at, and helped design, nuclear power plants in Hanford, WA; Oak Ridge, TN; Morris, IL, San Jose, CA; Wilmington, NJ. Among his positions of expertise he was in charge of measuring and controlling the nuclear fuel inventory and storage. Galen Winsor traveled and lectured all over America, spoke on national talk radio, and made several videos exposing the misunderstood issues of nuclear radiation. He shows that fear of radiation has been exaggerated to scare people… so a few powerful people can maintain total control of the world’s most valuable power resource.





This video was filmed by Ben Williams in 1986. In the video, Galen will lick a pile of highly radioactive uranium off the palm of his hand and ignite a chunk of plutonium into a shower of flaming dust. Galen also drank reactor cooling pool water for fun and liked to go swimming in the pool to relax. He also spiked the basement flooring of his own home with enough radioactive material to send any Geiger counter reading off the scale to disprove the fear mongering surrounding radon at the time.





Galen surmises the regulations and fear mongering that surround radioactive materials are in place to prevent the widespread adoption of nuclear power in local small scale neighborhood/home based reactors. Galen also points out that hot nuclear “waste” can be effectively turned into a safe power source through thermionic conversion, which is how the U.S. submarine navigation network was powered. The heat it gives off can also be used to safely heat homes.





He points out that nuclear “waste” is worth roughly $10 million (in 1986 dollars or 25 million is 2022 dollares) a ton if it were to be reprocessed to collect its useful isotopes, so all of this talk about trying to bury it is a sham. He says the power companies are holding all the waste with the intent of playing the plutonium futures market. The “waste” could be stored above ground in already constructed buildings meeting all the regulatory requirements without the need to have these outrageous basalt mines dug into mountains. The only reason he can think of for these underground vaults is to hide bodies/evidence that the state doesn’t want uncovered.





At its core, he says federal controls over nuclear material is about maintaining power and control over the masses through the denial of self-sufficient power sources. Obviously if one had a personal sized power source that was cheap and efficient, they wouldn’t need to be connected to the “grid” for anything. The power grid is the control grid our rulers use to keep us under their thumbs.





He also says Three Mile Island was an intentionally created disaster, and that a core meltdown could not melt its way deep into the Earth. We see shades of 911 and Fukushima here…. Could Chernobyl be the same? The answer is frightening."

Source: OpenYourEyez: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sJidVTqdPDBM/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/qO8fJwsS0S93/