Jeff & Erica - Ways The BioWeapon 'Vaccine' Kills The Human Heart 1Jan24
Samlaunch
The Many Ways The BioWeapon 'Vaccine' Kills The Human Heart (Dr Philip MacMillan)--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on--January 1, 2024.

Audio from: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_010124_hr2.mp3

Description from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WL2DWk2dYcxN/

* 205 pictures: First 5 from Jim Stone at voterig.com, News (62), Martin Armstrong News (28), Henry Makow (24), Memes (86).

** Jim Stone's website is basically finished; although, I downloaded items before it died.

jeffrenseerica

