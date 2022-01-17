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REINER FUELLMICH- "THESE BA$TARDS ARE TRYING TO KILL US AND THATS THE BOTTOM LINE.. WE MUST ACT NOW"
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282 views • January 17, 2022
Reiner Fuellmich States That We Cant Wait for Politicians Any Longer as They Are Not Our Politicians Any More and These Bastards Are Trying to Kill Us and Thats the Bottom Line, They Are Experimenting With Lethal Doses And Its So Obvious Now Thats It Right in Your Face, We Simply Have No Choice Now but to Fight These People All the Way.
Full Stream is Here ----> https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Deanna-McLeod-session87-en.mp4:c
Corona Investigative Committee | Deanna McLeod | Session 87: We are all David
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
Full Stream is Here ----> https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Deanna-McLeod-session87-en.mp4:c
Corona Investigative Committee | Deanna McLeod | Session 87: We are all David
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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