Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 25, 2024

Episode 2386 - How important is L-glutamine? -Kentucky sheriff is arrested and is being charged for what? -New court ruling for EPA with water supply. -How bad is fluoride poisoning? -How much food contains contaminants? -Is telegram spying on you? -Will they allow Trump to win? -Who owns the weather? -How many use bushwhacking for ratings? -New COVID variant and is this just for people to stay afraid of Covid? -Inflammation and ways to reduce it. -What will the new movie Line in the Sand expose?