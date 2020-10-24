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It's a Trick, It's a Scam, It's a Trap, part 2
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17 views • October 24, 2020
Sub Tittle; Computer Generated Virus.
David Icke explains how; 1) The virus used for stat building is not real. 2) How the Truth is amplified to sound worse than reality. 3) Thce coming government controls over people via this covid. 4) The Agenda to eliminate all private property. 5) the world debt reset. 6) Santa has been declared Essential!!
David Icke explains how; 1) The virus used for stat building is not real. 2) How the Truth is amplified to sound worse than reality. 3) Thce coming government controls over people via this covid. 4) The Agenda to eliminate all private property. 5) the world debt reset. 6) Santa has been declared Essential!!
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