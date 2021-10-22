Computerized Atoms in all Covid Vaccines

Claytronics is an abstract future concept that combines nanoscale robotics and computer science to create individual nanometer-scale computers called claytronic atoms, or catoms, which can interact with each other to form tangible 3D objects that a user can interact with. This idea is more broadly referred to as programmable matter. Claytronics has the potential to greatly affect many areas of daily life, such as telecommunication, human-computer interfaces, and entertainment.- Not a future concept anymore as it's in all COVID vaccines.Jim Stone's comment: "Bluetooth and the vaxThe story is that many people are noticing that the vaxxed are showing up on bluetooth. I spent some time looking into this recently and it looks like people might be onto something. There are now numerous posts, well done posts, to social media where people have tested to see if the vaxxed really are showing up on bluetooth, and it seems to be the case. When they do, they show up as an "unidentified device" with a string of numbers for the device name. Some are showing up with several connections. I figured this had to be bogus so I tested it myself, out of range of the only person in the area that I know is vaxxed with Pfizer. All devices within range identified themselves. And it would make sense for them to identify themselves, because when people connect they have to know what they are looking for, RIGHT?"Determined this clip to be important as the woman who created these videos was hit with a bioweapon attack and has the pictures to prove it:HAIL HYDRA: COVID VAX SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY AND NANOBIOELECTRONICSbitchute.com/video/omxs0sFqscS6/Dr. Botha - One Drop of J&J Vaccine Under Microscope