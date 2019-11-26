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Chem Clip: A Practice Synthesis of Sodium Dithionite
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34 views • November 26, 2019
In this video I do a practice run of the synthesis of sodium dithionite that I found at the website linked below. This was just to get a feel for how the procedure goes, what things I need to research further, and how the product behaves. I need sodium dithionite do try (and probably fail at) the synthesis of uranium(IV) oxalate. Not only is it supposed to have a nice deep green color but it also gives me something to do with the 3 grams of uranyl acetate dihydrate I have since the protocol I will be working from starts with that salt in particular.
Source: https://thosci.com/preparation-of-sodium-dithionite/
Website: www.poormanschemist.com
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Source: https://thosci.com/preparation-of-sodium-dithionite/
Website: www.poormanschemist.com
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/poormans.chemist.3
Minds: https://www.minds.com/poormanschemist/
Gab: @PoorMansChemist
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