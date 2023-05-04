Close look of the UAV over Kiev(first video on the left),it is TB2 Bayraktar, Corsair-4 has a sharper shape on the nose and it is much smaller...

The wreckage of a downed UAV over Kiev fell near the railway station on the building of a shopping and office center in the Solomensky district. There were no casualties

Final conclusion...Nulandistan shot their own TB2 Bayraktar

It was the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 that was shot down over Kiev, and not the Russian Corsair

No room for doubt, photos of comparing the TB2 and the Corsair also the difference in size which is visible in the dimensions...

The fact is that Bayraktar TV-2 has characteristic outlines, including smooth transitions from the body to the wings, while the Corsair has a right angle there.

The Corsair also has a retractable landing gear.