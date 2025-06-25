BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Examination of Civil Rights Violations and Criminal Collusion by Omaha’s Immigrant Support Network
Uncover a chilling secret within a bustling city, where hidden biases threaten the balance of fairness. A bold strike exposes a troubling divide, sparking a fierce fight for equality. Join this captivating struggle to restore justice and unity amidst a web of deceit!
Civil Rights Violations 
    Discrimination Based on Race, Color, or National Origin (Title VI, Civil Rights Act of 1964)  
    Violation of Equal Protection Clause (Fourteenth Amendment)  
    Racial Profiling in Service Provision  
    Discriminatory Allocation of Public Resources  
    Exclusion of U.S. Citizens Based on Race or National Origin  
    Violation of Nebraska’s Fair Employment Practice Act  
    Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law (18 U.S.C. § 242)  
    Misuse of Federal Funds for Discriminatory Programs (18 U.S.C. § 666)  
    Theft of Public Funds Through Discriminatory Allocation (18 U.S.C. § 641)  
    Discrimination in Employment Services (Title VII, Civil Rights Act of 1964)  
    Disparate Impact Discrimination (Title VI and Equal Protection Clause)  
    Violation of Civil Rights Act of 1866 (42 U.S.C. § 1981)  
    Discrimination in Housing Access (Fair Housing Act)  
    Violation of Nebraska’s Civil Rights Act  
    Unequal Application of Anti-Discrimination Enforcement  
    Violation of Due Process Clause (Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments)  
    Discrimination in Healthcare Access (Section 1557, Affordable Care Act)  
    Violation of Voting Rights Act of 1965  
    Discriminatory Use of Tax-Exempt Status (26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3))  
    Violation of Anti-Discrimination Provisions in Federal Grant Agreements  
    Discrimination in Educational Services (Title VI and Equal Protection Clause)  
    Violation of Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987  
    Discrimination Through Selective Advocacy (Equal Protection Clause)  
    Violation of Nebraska’s Open Meetings Act as a Civil Rights Issue  
    Discrimination in Access to Legal Representation (Equal Protection Clause)
On June 11, 2025, an ICE raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha detained 80 undocumented immigrants, exposing a collusive network.
City officials, nonprofits, and consular offices allegedly divert over $650 million to support illegal immigration, violating civil rights.
Undocumented immigrants face charges like fraud (up to 7 years), straining resources.
Glenn Valley risks $240,000 fines for hiring violations.
Officials like Ewing and Schmaderer are suspected of harboring (up to 7 years) and obstruction (up to 5 years).
Nonprofits like CIRA ($5M) and HWC ($1.5M) prioritize immigrants, risking discrimination charges.
Authorities have failed to investigate despite citizen reports as of 08:52 PM MDT, June 19, 2025.
Citizens can report crimes, lobby officials, and push for equality through legal action.

Read the full article and Supplemental Sections at the Nebraska Journal Herald   
#OmahaRaid #CivilRightsCrisis #ImmigrantBias #NebraskaJustice #EqualityFight

Keywords
omaha raidnebraska justicecivil rights crisisimmigrant biasequality fight
