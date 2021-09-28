© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Call: Notice Anything Strange About This Picture? [May 24, 2017]
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • September 28, 2021
Notice something strange about this picture?
Days after the happenings in the UK, we now see some interesting outfits on the First Lady and her daughter.
Is this a new summer fashion trend?
Maybe soon they will be making everyone try this fashion style out as they continue to move forward with their plans.
3,128,207 Views may 24, 2017
A Call For An Uprising
397K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XHTd-xZXlRs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x5kxCgg_A220jNIsLyfA
Days after the happenings in the UK, we now see some interesting outfits on the First Lady and her daughter.
Is this a new summer fashion trend?
Maybe soon they will be making everyone try this fashion style out as they continue to move forward with their plans.
3,128,207 Views may 24, 2017
A Call For An Uprising
397K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XHTd-xZXlRs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp5x5kxCgg_A220jNIsLyfA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.