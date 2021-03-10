© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get LUCKY in Year ONE? | Batman & OZ Overlap for Grand Illusion RESET | Mars Mysteries Continue
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • March 10, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #VenusFamilies #BitcoinRESET #OZ
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Biden "Forgets" Pentagram Spell: https://nypost.com/2021/03/08/biden-seems-to-forget-defense-secretarys-name/
Wrestlemania Info: https://whatculture.com/wwe/wwe-wrestlemania-37-38-39-dates-locations-confirmed | https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski | https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/WrestleMania_37
8/2 Comment from my last Video (Featured): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQV2JeQfM1k
Zenith of the Alpha LAMBDA and V Connection (&176): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI
Daft Punk Epilogue: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuDX6wNfjqc
Daft Punk Article: https://pitchfork.com/features/cover-story/reader/daft-punk/
Trump Wishes Biden "Luck" on Exit: https://www.irishexaminer.com/world/arid-40210577.html
DOMINO (Luck powered Arma-Jesuit from Marvel): https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics
Joni Patry vids: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71RcZJN1JmE | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyKycnN-7FA
Gigi Young In Plain Sight 19 (Lion Goddess): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAX7ldNGOj4
Gigi young In Plain Sight 22 (Alice in Wonderland): https://youtu.be/UuNnRAOtY0E
Dune (Quinn's Ideas): https://youtu.be/NXZJ1FxK2-M
Mars Anomalies and Beyond (w/ Dune like findings): https://youtu.be/9TNDpUgfXMc | https://youtu.be/brzN6ewMy-0
Mars Perseverance COPTER?!?!: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/6-things-to-know-about-nasas-ingenuity-mars-helicopter
Las Vegas Sands sells to APOLLO and [V]ici: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/las-vegas-sands-sells-sin-city-operations-625-billion-it-pivots-asia
Federal Reserve Transfer System Shutdown on 2/24: https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/federal-reserve-payment-system-crashes
New Silver Eagle Coin Design: https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/mint-confirms-2021-american-eagle-coins-will-have-old-and-new-designs
Original Silver Eagle Reverse Side: https://americangoldmetals.com/american-silver-eagle/
United States Seal: https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol-official-item/national-us/state-seal/united-states-seal
Heraldic Eagle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eagle_(heraldry)
Eisenhower Silver Dollar: https://www.currencyandcoin.com/eisenhower-silver-dollar-proof/
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Biden "Forgets" Pentagram Spell: https://nypost.com/2021/03/08/biden-seems-to-forget-defense-secretarys-name/
Wrestlemania Info: https://whatculture.com/wwe/wwe-wrestlemania-37-38-39-dates-locations-confirmed | https://www.wwe.com/article/triple-h-custom-title-nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-rob-gronkowski | https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/WrestleMania_37
8/2 Comment from my last Video (Featured): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQV2JeQfM1k
Zenith of the Alpha LAMBDA and V Connection (&176): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI
Daft Punk Epilogue: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuDX6wNfjqc
Daft Punk Article: https://pitchfork.com/features/cover-story/reader/daft-punk/
Trump Wishes Biden "Luck" on Exit: https://www.irishexaminer.com/world/arid-40210577.html
DOMINO (Luck powered Arma-Jesuit from Marvel): https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics
Joni Patry vids: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71RcZJN1JmE | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyKycnN-7FA
Gigi Young In Plain Sight 19 (Lion Goddess): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAX7ldNGOj4
Gigi young In Plain Sight 22 (Alice in Wonderland): https://youtu.be/UuNnRAOtY0E
Dune (Quinn's Ideas): https://youtu.be/NXZJ1FxK2-M
Mars Anomalies and Beyond (w/ Dune like findings): https://youtu.be/9TNDpUgfXMc | https://youtu.be/brzN6ewMy-0
Mars Perseverance COPTER?!?!: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/6-things-to-know-about-nasas-ingenuity-mars-helicopter
Las Vegas Sands sells to APOLLO and [V]ici: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/las-vegas-sands-sells-sin-city-operations-625-billion-it-pivots-asia
Federal Reserve Transfer System Shutdown on 2/24: https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/federal-reserve-payment-system-crashes
New Silver Eagle Coin Design: https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/mint-confirms-2021-american-eagle-coins-will-have-old-and-new-designs
Original Silver Eagle Reverse Side: https://americangoldmetals.com/american-silver-eagle/
United States Seal: https://statesymbolsusa.org/symbol-official-item/national-us/state-seal/united-states-seal
Heraldic Eagle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eagle_(heraldry)
Eisenhower Silver Dollar: https://www.currencyandcoin.com/eisenhower-silver-dollar-proof/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.