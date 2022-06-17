THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Friday 6/17/22 • KRISTI LEIGH, News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

ELITES ACCELERATE GREAT RESET, BUT THIS WILL ONLY SPEED UP MASS AWAKENINGIs the Great Reset actually the great test for humanity to see if the species will survive?

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