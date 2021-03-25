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** Myanmar Military Succeeds Where Trump Failed to Persevere ** - George Soros’s Insurgent Funding Bank Accounts Seized in Myanmar
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** Myanmar Military Succeeds Where Trump Failed to Persevere **
** Myanmar Military Properly Displays Action the U.S. Failed to Enact
** George Soros’s Insurgent Funding Bank Accounts Seized in Myanmar
** Myanmar military seizes George Soros’ bank accounts, issues arrest warrants
- Natural News, Ethan Huff – 22/Mar/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-22-myanmar-seizes-soros-accounts-arrest-warrants.html#
-- The military government that was established in Myanmar following accusations of voter fraud earlier this year has reportedly seized the bank accounts of numerous Open Society Foundations owned and operated by billionaire provocateur George Soros.
Along with the seizure came the issuance of arrest warrants for 11 members of Soros’ organizations who are believed to have given “financial support to the civil disobedience movement against the military junta.”
The new government of Myanmar says it plans to take legal action against the Open Society Foundations, which allegedly violated “restrictions on the activities of such organizations.”
For one, Soros’ Open Society Foundations did not receive approval from Myanmar authorities to deposit $5 million into their Myanmar bank accounts. The Open Society Foundations also illegally withdrew $1.4 million from these same bank accounts.
- Cont’d --

** US adds Myanmar to list of worst human trafficking offenders
- Frontier, 29/June/2018
- Article: https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/us-adds-myanmar-to-list-of-worst-human-trafficking-offenders/
YANGON — The United States has added Myanmar to its global list of worst human trafficking offenders and accused it of using child soldiers in its latest annual Trafficking in Persons report.
Myanmar and neighbouring Laos joined China and North Korea on the Tier 3 list of countries that have not met minimum standards for the prevention of human trafficking and are not making significant efforts to do so.
The State Department report, which ranks 187 countries and territories on their efforts to comply with international standards on eliminating human trafficking, is the most comprehensive of its kind and informs anti-trafficking policies worldwide.
Cont’d --
Keywords
current eventsobamaclintonhuman traffickingpoliticaldeep stateglobalistunglobalismvoter fraudclinton foundationelection interferencechild traffickingsorosharrisethnic cleansingelection fraudopen society foundations
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