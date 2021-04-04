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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0656 - Sandy Smith - Report on the crime
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21 views • April 04, 2021
Elliott, who had been knocking on doors the previous day asking to borrow a lighter, or to use a stove to light a cigarette, followed Sandy back into her home when she said she was going to call the police because he was bothering her. He hit her, then grabbed a knife and stabbed her. She was found a short time later and taken to the hospital, where she quickly died. Elliott has stated that "God told him he needed to kill somebody and it was the only way he was going to get his blessings."
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