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4-11-2022 Show the people the truth and the country is safe!
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51 views • April 11, 2022
Episode 42
The actual Abraham Lincoln quote is "Let the people know the truth, and the country is safe" - Even though I butchered it, we are getting to this place folks. The great awakening is booming now. Ironically booming rhymes with grooming...MSM can't handle it. The people are getting their power back!
Watch the Dr. Brian Ardis video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/92ae644a-663e-4370-bbeb-bd66dc2b616e
The actual Abraham Lincoln quote is "Let the people know the truth, and the country is safe" - Even though I butchered it, we are getting to this place folks. The great awakening is booming now. Ironically booming rhymes with grooming...MSM can't handle it. The people are getting their power back!
Watch the Dr. Brian Ardis video here:
https://www.brighteon.com/92ae644a-663e-4370-bbeb-bd66dc2b616e
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