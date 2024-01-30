Quo Vadis





Jan 29, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for January 27, 2024





Please support my channel by liking, commenting and subscribing.





Thank you!





The message of Our Lady to Gisella Cardia follows here:





Blessed children, thank you for bending your knees in prayer.





My children, I ask you once again to stock up.





I warn you, so that you can't miss anything, when it will be difficult to find food.





Children, war is just now! Italy, France and Germany will be the ones who will pay the most.





My children, I asked you, prayed and begged you to convert; only in this way would the worst be avoided, but humanity is deaf to my appeals.





Children, do not judge the ways of God, but be faithful to the true Doctrine of the Faith and look at Heaven.





Now I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Gisella Cardia on January 16th, 2021:





Dear children, thank you for being here in prayer; bend your knees.





I am here to welcome you into my heart and to grasp your hands.





My children, do not be afraid and agitated about what will happen, but trust me — you will lack nothing if you invoke Jesus.





He will be your provision, He will be warmth in the frost, He will be light in the darkness, He will still be your food and will satisfy your thirst because everything is in Him.





My beloveds, do not waste time; approach faith with an open heart.





I am not here to frighten, but to warn you: the times that are coming will be darker than what you are experiencing now, but if you do not light the flame of faith, you will feel only despair and torment in your hearts.





Children, I am calling you to redemption: the greater your suffering, the stronger you will get up again.





I want you all to be saved.





Take the sword of love and God will do justice.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen.





Also, Our Lady gave the following similar message to Gisella on September 11, 2021:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





Beloved children, how many tears of mine are falling on this humanity which has given itself over to sin.





Pray for my Church which is now in the shadows of the same darkness that will descend upon you, but those who have faith should not fear.





I, your Mother, am putting each one of you in the right place.





You must fight like true soldiers: your principal weapon is prayer and the Holy Rosary, the strongest of weapons against Satan, who is now much more furious because he knows that his time is coming to an end.





Beloved children, always be close to prayer: never depart from it because it will be the only thing you will have in the times that are coming.





My children, make provisions of food because famine is at the gates.





Be united as brothers and sisters and go forward with no fear at all; those who are close to the Lord cannot have their hearts shaken by all that is coming, because He will provide for your needs, whatever they may be.





Now I bless you in the name of the Holy Trinity; Father and Son and Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.





F O L L O W M E & S U B S C R I B E:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR-xrgKeQfbvLFnZi2YmJhg/about/about





To support this page please visit the site below!





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmPFuFpBglI