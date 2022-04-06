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The Shot & Mask Create Infection
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93 views • April 06, 2022
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon makes it clear on the dangers of mask wear and the jab. To date, the experimental shot lives under the emergency use authorization (EUA). It provides Big Pharma the ability to perpetrate their crimes. No informed consent or animal trials. It's downright illegal.
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All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. Walk In Verse does not own the rights to this video.
1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD
_________________
WIV Membership. If you enjoy what I share, consider a membership.
(Access to all past and future books and reports + more)
- https://walkinverse.substack.com/
Never Miss an Update
- https://walkinverse.substack.com/
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
- https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
- Odysee.com >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
- BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
- Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
- Flote >> https://flote.app/user/walkinverse
- Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
- MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
- Peak >> https://peakd.com/@walkinverse
- Ecency >> https://ecency.com/@walkinverse
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