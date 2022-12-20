Online Meditation Teacher Training Course

Meditation needs no introduction. It’s a process of re-training ourselves to a) improve focus, b) improve relaxation, c) unwind stress, d) improve mindfulness and e)spiritual development.
Meditation Teacher Training focuses on learning and teaching different Meditation techniques and Yoga Nidra. The emphasis is on the theory of Meditation an also the practice. Students are expected to learn, practice and also to teach meditation. This helps in continuation of their personal practice for their own benefit and also to share meditation with their friends, family members and students.
