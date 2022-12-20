Create New Account
Online Meditation Teacher Training Course
Hanniel Entrepreneur Conseil
Published a day ago

Meditation needs no introduction. It’s a process of re-training ourselves to a) improve focus, b) improve relaxation, c) unwind stress, d) improve mindfulness and e)spiritual development.


Meditation Teacher Training focuses on learning and teaching different Meditation techniques and Yoga Nidra. The emphasis is on the theory of Meditation an also the practice. Students are expected to learn, practice and also to teach meditation. This helps in continuation of their personal practice for their own benefit and also to share meditation with their friends, family members and students.

THIS COURSE IS FOR YOU
If you have been practicing yoga, intensively and continuously, and want to move to the next level.
If you want to learn how to get harmony between body, mind and soul.
If you want to deepen your personal asana and meditation practice.You want to learn and practice in a compassionate and non-competitive yet challenging environment.
If you are looking for a comprehensive, safe, well/structured, anatomically precise yet intuitive approach.
If you wish to explore the subtler and deeper level of awareness.
If you have a strong desire to share this art of living with others.
If you are ready to learn yoga beyond asanas.

click here: https://tinyurl.com/437rkjx6

