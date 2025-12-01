NTEB RADIO BIBLE STUDY: Christmas As We Celebrate It Today Is A Roman Catholic Pagan Invention-DEC 1

Many Christians are blissfully unaware that many if not all of the Christmas traditions they know and love are actually official teachings of the Roman Catholic Church. Take the very popular lighting of the 4 advent candles during Advent season that leads up to the pretend date that Jesus was supposed to be born on, December 25th. In Southern Baptist Churches all across America, this pagan candle-lighting practice will take place albeit with much joy on the part of the Southern Baptist leaders and their congregants. How can this be? Because the Bible said it would happen, that’s how.



“For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock. Also of your own selves shall men arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away disciples after them.” Acts 20:29,30 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with Advent season, and then trace every custom and tradition created by the Roman Catholic Church surrounding Christmas that many Christians celebrate without ever knowing where those traditions came from. Every single one of them came from either ancient Babylon, or from Celtic and Norse pagan traditions. The reason why understanding this is so important is because all of these things are connected to the coming Antichrist and his 7-year kingdom. Remember those toes made up of miry clay mixed with iron from the book of Daniel? That’s the Revived Roman Empire, and it’s getting ready to be welcomed back to center stage. On tonight’s Bible Study, we bring you the truth behind the Roman Catholic Christmas.