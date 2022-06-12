Biden and World Leaders, at the Getty Villa on 6-11-2022. - I'll Tell you Why - Steven D Kelley - OccupyTheGetty

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The real reason he is there If you don't listen, you don't learn. Please LIKE, and comment on this. My EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal. Please help support Truthcatradio with a donation, I need your help. PayPal: [email protected]. Join my Telegram group today!https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage