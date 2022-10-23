Ukraine Shells School, Church, Kindergarten & Cultural center Russia & the Western Media Ignores It

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Oct 22, 2022 There has historic meeting was taking place between the Russian and US defense ministers, Russia’s Sergei Shoigu and the United State's Lloyd Austin, to discuss Ukraine. At almost the same time as that meeting Ukraine launched a major attack on the center of a small border village in Russia, Murom Belgorod Region Russia, directly hitting a school, church, kindergarten and cultural center. Of course this will never be shown in the western main stream media because they will only show what benefits Ukraine. In this report I am on the ground at the site of the attacks showing you what the western mainstream media will not

Some many things are escalating the situation in Ukraine fast. Not least of which is Biden trying to widen the divide in the USA by bashing the republicans and on the war in Ukraine saying the republicans “said that if they win, they’re not likely to fund – to help – continue to fund Ukraine, the Ukrainian war against the Russians,” and “These guys(Republicans) don’t get it. It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine – it’s Eastern Europe. It’s NATO. It’s real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy.”

Among other things, the USA Secretary of State Antony Blinken Says Iran May Be Sending More Drones and that Iran already has soldiers on the ground in Crimea involved in the fighting.

With last week Ukraine reported that over 30% of the Electric infrastructure being destroyed by Russian attacks so not only is Ukraine scrambling to keep the electricity on but intern the internet, train, system, and the over all military-industrial complex.





