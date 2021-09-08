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MUST SEE and SHARE .. !! Qantas Pilot Speaks Out About Vaccine Mandate -- AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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442 views • September 08, 2021
This brave Australian pilot is facing termination for not submitting to the company's demands of "no jab, no job."

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Businesses ALL Welcome Jabbed or NOT Jabbed Australia Wide
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1213829215752696/

Qantas Pilot Speaks Out About Vaccine Mandate
https://rumble.com/vm6tgd-qantas-pilot-speaks-out-about-vaccine-mandate.html

Movement of unvaccinated people is 'not under contemplation' in Doherty modelling
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/movement-of-unvaccinated-people-is-not-under-contemplation-in-doherty-modelling/ar-AAOaEiE?ocid=msedgntp

Police to check vaccination status when restrictions ease in NSW
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/police-to-check-vaccination-status-when-restrictions-ease-in-nsw/vi-AAOb4nA?ocid=msedgntp

Thousands of workers will HAVE to get a Covid jab or face the sack
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/thousands-of-workers-will-have-to-get-a-covid-jab-or-face-the-sack/ar-AAO8Zdy?ocid=msedgntp

Double-vaxxed mum with COVID-19 shares message from hospital
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/double-vaxxed-mum-with-covid-19-shares-message-from-hospital/ar-AAOazkw?ocid=msedgntp

Victorian government may impose 'profoundly serious restrictions on free speech'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/victorian-government-may-impose-profoundly-serious-restrictions-on-free-speech/ar-AAObFst?ocid=msedgntp

Teenager jailed over hotel quarantine rampage
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/teenager-jailed-over-hotel-quarantine-rampage/vi-AAO765N?ocid=msedgntp

The Australia Project Website
https://theaustraliaproject.org/

Former Australian Police Officer Calls For Police To Wake Up
https://odysee.com/@TheAmericanJournal:2/Former-Australian-Police-Officer-Calls-For-Police-To-Wake-Up:2

WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/

Superintendent Jamie Templeton Identified As the Officer Who Gave the Order To Use the Weapon and Acting Sergeant Kristian Schouten Opened Fire With Rubber Bullets on Civilians
https://www.melbournenationalreview.com/superintendent-jamie-templeton-of-the-special-operations-group-has-been-identified-as-the-officer-who-gave-the-order-to-use-the-weapon-and-acting-sergeant-kristian-schouten-opened-fire-with-rubber-bul/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

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vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
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