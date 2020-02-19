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Kaitlin Bennett On Fox And Friends
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73 views • February 19, 2020
I went on @foxandfriends this morning to discuss the riot at @ohiou on Monday and to send a message to @realDonaldTrump that public universities should NOT receive federal funding if they're going to allow violence against conservatives.
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