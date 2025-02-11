Infants Dying at Alarming Rates, USA Worst in Developed World w/ RFK Jr Advisor Angela Stanton-King





Senior Advisor to RFK Jr, Angela Stanton-King, joins the program to share what it was like advising RFK Jrs campaign, the family backstabbing and the games being played. She also shares an incredible fact that the United States infant mortality rate is the worst in the industrialized world; a reality she would like to change. She also shares some other inititives and her new book: “King, Trump, Kennedy: RESCUED by KING * PARDONED by TRUMP * POSITIONED by KENNEDY – Available on Amazon and many other book stores”*. You can learn more about her on her website at https://www.auntieangieshouse.com/ or on X @theAuntieAngie

