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NEW-WORLD-ORDER deception reaches to the very Bibles that sit in their quasi courts
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103 views • January 16, 2022
The depth of the NEW-WORLD-ORDER deception reaches to the very Bibles that sit in their quasi courts that control our minds... Grammatical Deceptions that remove God from the bibles and replace such a God with corporate private banking administrators...
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