"First of all, I want to tell Israel and the Israeli leaders that if Israel uses a nuclear warhead against any other country, including Iran, it will be the demise of Israel as country."

— Victor Gao the GOAT

Adding:

💥🇮🇱 Bnei Brak after getting hit by cluster warheads from an Iranian missile.

Israeli authorities reporting 20 injured, at least one critically.

Adding:

Iran's Judiciary Chief Sheikh Mohsen Ejei:

"The current tyrant ruling the United States and his filthy Zionist follower must understand that the conclusion of this battle will be their destruction at the hands of the Iranian people and the soldiers of Imam Mahdi in the Resistance Axis, led by Islamic Iran."

Adding:

An Israeli airstrike on Houmein Al Tahta in southern Lebanon kills an entire family of four.