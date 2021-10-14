Del Bigtree: Shocking 'Vaccine' Admissions From Inside the WHO [13.10.2021]

'I can't teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think' - SocratesLinks:Del Bigtree: Vaxxed - From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)The film the Satanist don't want you to see. 'Follow the Money'A True story of Corruption and Fraud in the CDC - Blocked by the Satanist YouTube & Facebook.1h 31min | Documentary | 6 April 2017The Satanist Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film Festival[12.04.2016]Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]The Film The Satanist Can Let You See - Save The Children"This film is a Reality Check for our Democracy" - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.1h 30min | Documentary | 6 November 2019 (USA)An exploration into a link between various vaccinations and illness, injury, and death.Please see it for yourself,Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]Producers:Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producerDawna Shuman ... associate producerPolly Tommey ... executive producerTobias Tommey ... producerDirector: Brian Burrowes--Mere weeks before #Covid19 became a household name, The Highwire aired an entire episode exposing leading public health authorities at the “Global Vaccine Safety Summit” held by the World Health Organization at the end of 2019. Listen to what Soumya Swaminathan, Marion Gruber, Heidi Larson and other leading experts were saying about vaccines before the pandemic hit.The Highwire with Del Bigtree45563 subscribers