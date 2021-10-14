© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree: Shocking 'Vaccine' Admissions From Inside the WHO [13.10.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
781 views • October 14, 2021
'I can't teach anybody anything, I can only try to make them think' - Socrates
Links:
Del Bigtree: Vaxxed - From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
The film the Satanist don't want you to see. 'Follow the Money'A True story of Corruption and Fraud in the CDC - Blocked by the Satanist YouTube & Facebook.1h 31min | Documentary | 6 April 2017
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
The Satanist Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film Festival[12.04.2016]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqfxZ3WBOglo/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
The Film The Satanist Can Let You See - Save The Children"This film is a Reality Check for our Democracy" - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
1h 30min | Documentary | 6 November 2019 (USA)An exploration into a link between various vaccinations and illness, injury, and death.Please see it for yourself,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
Producers:Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producerDawna Shuman ... associate producerPolly Tommey ... executive producerTobias Tommey ... producerDirector: Brian Burrowes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
--
Mere weeks before #Covid19 became a household name, The Highwire aired an entire episode exposing leading public health authorities at the “Global Vaccine Safety Summit” held by the World Health Organization at the end of 2019. Listen to what Soumya Swaminathan, Marion Gruber, Heidi Larson and other leading experts were saying about vaccines before the pandemic hit.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
45563 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOXtTS4djENX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Links:
Del Bigtree: Vaxxed - From Cover-Up to Catastrophe (2016)
The film the Satanist don't want you to see. 'Follow the Money'A True story of Corruption and Fraud in the CDC - Blocked by the Satanist YouTube & Facebook.1h 31min | Documentary | 6 April 2017
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RvD3EjvdIwmK/
The Satanist Robert De Niro on Pulling 'Vaxxed' From Tribeca Film Festival[12.04.2016]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqfxZ3WBOglo/
Vaxxed II: The People's Truth [06.11.2019]
The Film The Satanist Can Let You See - Save The Children"This film is a Reality Check for our Democracy" - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
1h 30min | Documentary | 6 November 2019 (USA)An exploration into a link between various vaccinations and illness, injury, and death.Please see it for yourself,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXyTFUHWU02E/
Vaxxed II - The People's Truth' Producers Release Devastating Information To The World [09.08.2017]
Producers:Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ... executive producerDawna Shuman ... associate producerPolly Tommey ... executive producerTobias Tommey ... producerDirector: Brian Burrowes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CuzGgw4Bj8BN/
--
Mere weeks before #Covid19 became a household name, The Highwire aired an entire episode exposing leading public health authorities at the “Global Vaccine Safety Summit” held by the World Health Organization at the end of 2019. Listen to what Soumya Swaminathan, Marion Gruber, Heidi Larson and other leading experts were saying about vaccines before the pandemic hit.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
45563 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wOXtTS4djENX/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.