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Canada RUN ON BANKS: Trudeau Causes Money Panic? 2022
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135 views • February 18, 2022
DarylLawsonLive.com
Isa 45:18 For the LORD is God, and He created the heavens and earth and put everything in place. He made the world to be lived in, not to be a place of empty chaos. "I am the LORD," He says, "and there is no other.
Isa 45:18 For the LORD is God, and He created the heavens and earth and put everything in place. He made the world to be lived in, not to be a place of empty chaos. "I am the LORD," He says, "and there is no other.
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