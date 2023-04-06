X22 REPORT Ep. 3038b - The Swamp Is Fighting Back, Forced Projection & Reaction, Evidence Injection

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3038b - April 5, 2023
The Swamp Is Fighting Back, Forced Projection & Reaction, Evidence Injection
The [DS] did not get what they wanted, they did not get the propaganda show, so now they are using the fake indictments to drag it out thru the Presidential election, this is called election interference. All evidence shows that Trump did nothing wrong. Trump needed this to happen so he could inject evidence legally. The swamp will continue to fight, this is there only option, they know they don't have many moves left.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
