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Kevin Hines Miraculously Survives Suicide Attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge
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14 views • January 21, 2022
Kevin Hines jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge in a desperate attempt to end his life at the age of 19. A split second after releasing his hands from the rail falling 245 feet at over 90mph, Kevin desperately wanted to live! A sea lion saved him and the coast guard called him a “miracle.” He now travels the globe sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery. Find victory over suicide from this vibrant author, storyteller, and filmmaker who is on fire to explain the importance of getting and maintaining a healthy brain. Check out Kevin’s book Cracked Not Broken, tune in to his Hinesights podcast, and watch the documentary Suicide: The Ripple Effect. His mission is to help people with brain pain #BeHereTomorrow and every single day after that.


TAKEAWAYS

What lies Kevin believed that made him want to commit suicide

The importance of sharing your mental health story with the world

Finding hope in recovery - how to thrive after a suicide attempt

The top tools to assist you with gaining control of your mental health


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Suicide the Ripple Effect Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_uKpFZA_mU
Kevin’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/kevinhines
HINESIGHT’S Podcast: https://anchor.fm/kevin-hines
Cracked Not Broken Book: https://bit.ly/KEVINHINESmemoir
The 3rd Rail Book: https://the3rdrailbook.com/
Suicide the Ripple Effect Premier & Panel: https://suicidetherippleeffectfilm.com/watch
Kevin Hines Merch (10% OFF CODE: TINA): https://www.kevinhinesstory.com/shop
Net Fund for Golden Gate Bridge: http://bridgerail.net/

🔗 CONNECT WITH KEVIN HINES
Website: https://www.kevinhinesstory.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KevinHinesStory.us/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/kevinhines
Podcast: https://anchor.fm/kevin-hines
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ToYhTjeTKabh9Os8vIiEp
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/hinesights-podcast
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kevinhinesstory/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kevinhinesstory
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kevinhinesstory?
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevinhinesstory

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
suicidemiraclerecoverymental healthsurvivormissionsfilmmakergolden gate bridgethe ripple effecttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showkevin hinescracked not brokenhinesights
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