Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Power of Words - Are You Condemned or Justified?
30 views
channel image
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Published 16 hours ago |

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram


Today we explore Numbers 30 through 32 as we continue our yearly Bible study through the entire Instructions of God on a yearly cycle. The question today: Do you understand the power that your words hold? And are you going to be justified or condemned by your words?


We will also explore the historical account of what happened to Israel after they take vengeance on the Midianites along with the land dispute that takes place amongst Gad, Reuben, and Moses.


📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/

Keywords
biblegodjesussalvationprophecyreligionyeshuadayborn againbiblicalstudytorahnumbersfeastmosescalendaryhvhvowsfeastsmatotvowmoedimparashatmake a vow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket