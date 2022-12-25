The Power of Words - Are You Condemned or Justified?

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram





Today we explore Numbers 30 through 32 as we continue our yearly Bible study through the entire Instructions of God on a yearly cycle. The question today: Do you understand the power that your words hold? And are you going to be justified or condemned by your words?





We will also explore the historical account of what happened to Israel after they take vengeance on the Midianites along with the land dispute that takes place amongst Gad, Reuben, and Moses.





📩 Get the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/