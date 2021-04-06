TRUTH IS NOT A PRODUCT - Truth Is Not For Sale - Heroes of Truth That Gave Their Lives, Bill Cooper, Phil Schneider & Gary Webb - The Steven D Kelley Show, TruthCatRadio.com

TCR#846 STEVEN D KELLEY #221 JUNE-18-2020 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's 100's of old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research, knowledge, and mission.

Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanists, and to free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty.

Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight in the 4D.

To receive information on how to become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or for a free remote healing, you may email Steven at, [email protected]

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pre-taped loop that plays a past show.

(No Longer Available) Go to Steven D Kelley's YouTube channel, to view all of Steven's new and past shows. - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos

Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal is [email protected], please say for friend or family, so no invoice will be generated because this isn't a business, and I will unfortunately have to return it,

or please use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before.

After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

Steven was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest FaceBook Q-anon groups that started on January 2, 2018 near the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon, with the great group name, Q-anon, then ended when FaceBook removed everything related to "Q". Steven can now be found on Telegram at the site called OccupyTheGetty, https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage That's where Steven focuses mostly on his mission.

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic -

To read the free pdf version of his book or to listen to, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," you may go to this page from TruthCatRadio, at https://www.truthcatradio.com/lasers-cavers-magic/ Thank you for your interest, caring and sharing. May peace and love always be with you.