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Time for us to fight the jab!!
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160 views • July 20, 2021
The Front Line Doctors lawsuit and some discussion on knowing our enemy.
SHOW NOTES FOR 7-19-21
Frontline doctors lawsuit in the northern district of Alabama
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/alabama-preliminary-injunction/
Ohio bans vaccine passports and will also nix mask mandates next
https://www.breitbart.com/education/2021/07/19/after-ohio-vaccine-passport-ban-second-bill-would-nix-mask-mandates/
SHOW NOTES FOR 7-19-21
Frontline doctors lawsuit in the northern district of Alabama
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/alabama-preliminary-injunction/
Ohio bans vaccine passports and will also nix mask mandates next
https://www.breitbart.com/education/2021/07/19/after-ohio-vaccine-passport-ban-second-bill-would-nix-mask-mandates/
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