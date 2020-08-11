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Can Psalm 91 Protect Us From Covid19?
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32 views • August 11, 2020
The Psalm 91 prayer for protection is being preached a lot during this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and it certainly is an inspiring passage to read whenever we are going through difficult times. But have you considered that Psalm in the context of the rest of the Bible...specifically the teachings of Jesus? How do you reconcile teachings about martyrdom and Christian persecution with ones about protection, health and prosperity? This video will help you to understand the bigger picture.
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