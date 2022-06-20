DJT Interview: “I’ll talk to you about that at a later date.” 👀 | Wayne Allen Root

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New DJT Interview w/ Wayne Allen Root:President Trump was once again asked about becoming Speaker of the House after Republicans retake the House in November.
After clarifying and making it clear that he never endorsed Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, he responded by saying, “I’ll talk to you about that at a later date.” 👀
We’ll see what happens.